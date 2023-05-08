The Silent Threat to Women's Hearts Is...

Women are no different from men and can also be afflicted with cardiovascular disease. Initially, the percentage of women getting affected may be low due to the protective effect of oestrogen and progesterone during their menstrual period. However, after menopause or perimenopause syndrome, the risk of coronary artery disease increases as women age. While the percentage of females getting heart disease is less in the age group of 20 to 40 or 40 to 55, they catch up fast after the age of 60. In India, the incidence of coronary diseases is also increasing among women over the age of 50. It’s important to note that coronary disease is not the only disease that affects women, and they may also be susceptible to other health conditions.

Women are susceptible to various health conditions even at a young age, such as rheumatic heart disease and postpartum cardiomyopathy. In addition, factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and smoking can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The use of raw tobacco or “roberto" is also prevalent in some villages. Moreover, women tend to deny or ignore their symptoms due to their traditional role of taking care of children and household chores. The increasing mental and physical stress of managing the household, children’s studies, and other responsibilities can also affect their heart health. Women may not prioritize their own diet, leading to undernourishment or malnourishment. Therefore, it’s essential to raise awareness about the importance of women’s health and encourage them to prioritize their well-being.

Advertisement

In addition to the stress and traditional roles, modern factors such as fast food and physical inactivity can also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women. Fast food items like pizzas and burgers can cause dyslipidemia, while fried foods can lead to obesity and metabolic syndrome. Women may also become physically inactive due to household chores or watching TV, which can increase the risk of coronary artery disease. Furthermore, women may blame their weight gain during their 40s on post-pregnancy changes, but it may also be due to a sedentary lifestyle and poor diet. It’s crucial to educate women about the importance of a healthy diet, regular exercise, and managing stress to maintain good heart health.

Women are not immune to cardiovascular diseases, and the prevalence of these diseases increases as women age, particularly after menopause. Women are also susceptible to other diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and kidney diseases. Sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, and lack of physical activity are some of the contributing factors. Women’s busy schedules and household responsibilities often lead to inadequate sleep and increased stress, which further exacerbate these problems. Unfortunately, many women tend to deny or ignore their symptoms and delay seeking medical attention, which can lead to further complications. It’s crucial for women to prioritize their health and seek medical advice if they experience any symptoms or have concerns about their health.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here