The Truth About Anti-Aging Multivitamins: Separating Fact from Fiction

Aging, other than being genetic, regional or ethnic, has a lot to do with lifestyle too. The food and micronutrients we intake also impact the process of aging. Thus, moderating the food you consume in addition to the correct supplementation, adopting good lifestyle habits, and incorporating a good skincare regime may aid in reducing the appearance of aging.

“Topically, aging can be attributed to the damage that is caused by free radicals which is called ROS, i.e, Reactive Oxygen Species, by kicking off inflammation. When it comes to lifestyle, most of us are unaware of how the foods we consume reflect on our skin. For example, insulin resistance, a condition which occurs due to consumption of high glycemic index foods like sweets & sugars, accelerates the process of end-glycation thus making our collagen quite brittle," says Dr Rashmi Shetty, Cosmetic Dermatologist, Ra Skin & Aesthetics, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

While we believe that eating a well-balanced meal could be the most viable solution, the truth is that the nourishment in the food today is not the same as it was before. “Most of the meats and plants are hormonally altered which does more harm than good. Therefore, it goes without saying that we need to make a more conscious effort to consume more organic, natural, homegrown meals and boost the nutritional value of these meals with the right supplementation," adds Dr Shetty.

Advertisement

Dr Shetty shares supplements that are vital in reversing the signs of aging:

Amino acids, which are the building blocks of collagen

Edible hyaluronan which is an ingredient found in Ra Hydrate

Essential fatty acids such as Omega 3, 6 and 9 aid the epidermis in retaining hydration which are naturally found in Primrose oil, Flaxseed oil, Vitamin E oil, fish cod liver oils.

Antioxidants & anti-inflammatory supplements are also important to help reduce sun damage. For this, we created Ra Bright which is a combination of 4 powerful antioxidants that helps reduce free radical damage and oxidative stress.

Vitamin C is essential to avoid heartburn, belching and acidity. Humans are the only organisms that cannot naturally produce Vitamin C and hence, need to absorb through external sources. If synthetically made, Vitamin C is acidic and can irritate the gut. We recommend Ra Vitamin C which is organic in nature.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here