There’s No Quick Fix For Happiness, But You Can Start With Travelling The World

In a fast-paced world where instant gratification is often sought after, finding true happiness remains an elusive goal. However, according to Booking.com’s Travel Confidence Index (TCI) 2023 research, there’s a powerful secret to unlocking happiness: travel!

More than half (55%) of Indian travellers have discovered the key to happiness lies in their globetrotting adventures. So, if you’re craving even more blissful moments on your journeys, Booking.com unveils the secrets to maximising your happiness quotient while travelling: