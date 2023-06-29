These 5 Lifestyle Habits Will Keep You Energetic For Life

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is a desire shared by many, and while we can’t stop the natural aging process, there are habits we can adopt to improve our overall well-being and slow down the effects of time. By incorporating these five habits into your daily routine, you can promote longevity, vitality, and a youthful glow that lasts a lifetime. Karishma Shah, a famous nutritionist, shed light on this important topic through an insightful Instagram post titled, ‘Top 5 habits that will keep you young and healthy forever.’
According to Karishma Shah, here are some important things to keep in mind:
- Prioritise Regular Exercise
Exercise plays an important role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Engaging in regular physical activity not only strengthens your cardiovascular system and muscles but also boosts your energy levels and improves your overall mood. Aim for a combination of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises to maintain a well-rounded fitness routine. Find activities that you enjoy, like walking, dancing, or yoga, and make them a regular part of your day.
- A Balanced Diet
Eating a balanced diet is essential for maintaining your health and vitality. Opt for a variety of whole foods, like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. Incorporate colourful fruits and vegetables into your meals to ensure a diverse range of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Avoid or limit processed foods, sugary snacks, and excessive salt or saturated fats.
- Proper Sleep
Getting proper sleep is important for your overall health. During sleep, your body repairs and rejuvenates itself, ensuring proper brain function, hormonal balance, and immune system support. Aim for seven to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep each night, establishing a consistent sleep schedule that allows you to wake up feeling refreshed and energized.
- Cultivate Stress Management Techniques
Chronic stress can accelerate the aging process and negatively impact your health. Cultivating effective stress management techniques is essential for maintaining your youthfulness. Engage in activities like meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or engaging hobbies to feel relaxed. Prioritise self-care and allocate time for activities that bring you joy and promote mental well-being.
- Embrace a Positive Mindset
A positive mindset can have a profound impact on your physical and mental health. Engage in positive self-talk, and surround yourself with supportive people. Find joy in the simple pleasures, pursue hobbies that bring you fulfillment, and embrace a mindset of continuous growth and self-improvement.
first published: June 29, 2023, 16:09 IST
last updated: June 29, 2023, 16:09 IST