These 5 Nuts Improve Heart Health and Aid Weight Loss

Nuts are crunchy, filling and nutritious. They are the best snacks and perfect foods to overcome hunger pangs quickly. Nuts are rich in healthy fibre, good fat and plant protein. When added to a dessert, salad, smoothie or a bowl of fruits, nuts can enhance its nutritious value and taste. From Keto to Vegan, nuts are enjoyed with all kinds of diets.

Nuts are a great source of many nutrients. Nuts like Cashews, Hazelnuts, Pecan, Pine nuts, Pistachios, and Walnuts are loaded with antioxidants and can aid in weight loss. It helps in lowering Cholesterol and triglycerides.

They are beneficial fibres which can help in reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Incorporating 30 grams of nuts in your meals in a day can go a long way and provide immense health benefits. Merely eating nuts might not be that beneficial, however, eating it in the right way can provide loads of nutrients.