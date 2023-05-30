These 6 Steps Will Provide You With A Good Night's Sleep

In today’s fast-paced life, many people struggle with sleep problems due to mental stress and a variety of other reasons. It is very important to find efficient ways to get quality sleep because sleep loss can cause a wide range of health issues. One such technique is the well-known method utilized by the United States Navy Pre Flight School to assist pilots in no more than two minutes of sleep. This strategy is so effective that it enables people to go sleep with ease even while there are gunshots. So today we are going to examine each of the six steps of this military technique:

1. Relax your face: First, close your eyes. Take a deep breath slowly. Then gradually relax every facial muscle. Relax your mouth, tongue, cheeks, and jaw. Now slowly exhale.

2. Drop your shoulders and hand: Now release your tension. Feel yourself sinking into the chair or bed and you loosen up your neck and traps. After that, relax your biceps, forearms, and hands, beginning at the top of your right arm. Repeat on the opposite side. Breathe deeply and slowly during this time.

3. Exhale and relax your chest: Slowly exhale and relax the pressure of your chest. Do this with your shoulders and arms as well.

4. Relax your legs: Start with your right leg, with the right thigh. Let it sink into the bed. Now relax your calf, ankle, and foot. Repeat the process with your left leg.

5. Clear your thoughts now: Undoubtedly, it’s challenging to remain unfocused. If that happens to you as well, then try picturing anything. Select a soothing activity. Imagine yourself peacefully snoozing in the dark.

6. Repeat this word: For 10 seconds, try repeating this word “Don’t think" aloud. This will distract you from the thing that is not letting you sleep.