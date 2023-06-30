These 8 Tips Will Help a Person Deal With a Panic Attack

Panic attacks can be terrifying and overwhelming experiences, often leaving people feeling helpless and out of control. The sudden onset of intense fear and physical symptoms can be distressing, causing individuals to believe they are facing a life-threatening situation. There is hope though. Alison Seponara, an Anxiety Healer & CBT Therapist, shares her insights on coping with panic attacks in her enlightening Instagram post titled ‘How to Deal with a Panic Attack.’ Let’s explore some of the invaluable techniques and strategies Alison Seponara suggests to regain a sense of calm during those challenging moments.

Advertisement