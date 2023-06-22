These Healthy Foods Are Eseential For Your Mental Well Being

Stress has become an integral part of people in the fast-paced modern society. People have little time to handle the stress that seeps into our lives due to the constant demands of engagements and time restraints. As a result, even small failures can irritate us and impair our capacity to work productively. But a ground-breaking investigation by Harvard Medical School has revealed an unexpected link between

gut health and our mental well-being.

The study indicates that our mood is significantly influenced by the food we eat. Fast food, packaged snacks, processed foods, bread, pastries, chicken, and noodles have all been named as perpetrators for making us feel low. Thus, today we will discuss a list of food that can help to keep away depression and also helps in lifting your mood.

Selenium

Some researchers suggest that increasing selenium intake may aid in mood enhancement and anxiety reduction, which can help to manage depression better. There are numerous foods containing selenium such as whole grains, Brazil nuts, certain fish, meats, seafood, etc.

Green vegetables

Fresh vegetables are always preferred over juices when it comes to including fruits and vegetables in your diet. While drinking juices may seem convenient, eating fresh fruits and vegetables raw has several advantages. Avoid consuming frozen fruit and sweetened fruit juices because they may contain more sugar and have less nutritional value than their fresh equivalents.

Fresh fruits and vegetables contain numerous vital nutrients, dietary fiber, and antioxidants which promote general health and well-being. It also promotes Healthy digestion and controls blood sugar levels.

Cereals

When it comes to incorporating grains into our diet, opting for whole grains like wheat, barley, brown rice, and others offers a wealth of dietary fiber. It’s essential to pay attention to the flour we purchase from the market. Many commercially available flours have had their bran, the fiber-rich outer layer of the grain, removed. Unfortunately, this process diminishes the valuable fiber content. To retain the fiber’s health benefits, it is recommended to choose whole grain flour that includes the nutrient-packed bran.

Spices

Spices are considered very beneficial to improve mood and general well-being because they not only have mouthwatering flavours but also provides amazing health advantages. Uma Naidu, a nutritionist from Harvard Health, emphasised that spices, in particular, have amazing mood-boosting characteristics. These aromatic wonders, which are abundant in antioxidants, assist in preventing oxidative stress by flushing out damaging free radicals in the brain.