These Rice Dishes Can Satisfy Your Summer Cravings

Summer is in full swing, and with the rising temperatures, it’s time to switch up your meal plan. While indulging in heavy, rich meals may sound appealing, it can leave you feeling sluggish and uncomfortable in the summer heat. Instead, turn to a light and versatile ingredient that can be the perfect addition to your summer diet - rice. With countless recipes and variations, rice is an excellent base for creating delicious and nutritious meals that will keep you feeling cool and satisfied all summer long. So, let’s explore the two popular possibilities and dive into the world of summer rice dishes.

Pudina Rice:

Ingredients:

1 cup of rice

2 cups of water

1/2 cup of fresh mint leaves

1/2 cup of fresh coriander leaves

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves

1-inch ginger

1-2 green chillies

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon of coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon of garam masala powder

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons of oil

A few curries leaves

Cashews or peanuts (optional)

Instructions:

Wash the rice and cook it in a rice cooker or a pot with 2 cups of water. Once cooked, spread it on a plate to cool down.

In a blender, blend the mint leaves, coriander leaves, onion, garlic, ginger, and green chillies to a smooth paste. Add a little water if needed.

In a pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Stir in the cumin seeds properly,

Add the mint-coriander paste to the pan and sauté for 2-3 minutes until the raw smell disappears.

Mix the coriander powder, garam masala powder, and salt in the pan.

Add the cooked rice to the pan and mix well with the mint-coriander mixture. Make sure the mixture has covered the rice completely.

Add few curry leaves and cashews or peanuts (if using) and mix well.

Turn off the heat and let the Pudina Rice sit covered for 5-10 minutes for the flavours to meld.

Serve the Pudina Rice hot or at room temperature.

Curd Rice:

Ingredients:

1 cup of cooked rice

1 cup of curd (yoghurt)

1/2 cup of milk

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon of clarified butter (ghee) or oil

1/2 teaspoon of mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1-2 green chillies, chopped (optional)

A few curries leaves

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix the cooked rice, curd, and milk. Mash the rice slightly with a spoon or potato masher to break any lumps.

Add salt according to the taste and thoroughly combine.

Heat the clarified butter (ghee) or oil in a pan over medium heat.

Include the cumin and mustard seeds and watch them sputter.

Add the chopped green chillies (if using) and curry leaves to the pan and sauté for a few seconds.

Mix well after adding the tempering to the curd rice.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve the curd rice chilled or at room temperature.

