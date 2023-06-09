These Yoga Asanas Can Help You Combat Saggy Breasts

As women age, saggy breasts can become a big concern. Like all body parts, breasts also show signs of ageing. But the issue is no longer limited to older women. A sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity and poor posture are triggering the issue even in younger women. Fret not, as certain yoga postures can help combat this problem. Renowned celebrity yoga expert Anshuka, who has trained well-known actresses like Ananya Pandey, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has shared some yoga asanas to improve saggy breasts and strengthen the back muscles.
“A hunched or bent back can cause the breasts to hang by their own weight, aggravating the sagging process. But, when your posture is good, you are indirectly putting less strain on your back and breasts," reads her caption.
Here are some yoga asanas to get rid of saggy breasts and stiff back muscles:
- Eagle arms
The Eagle Arms pose is performed by crossing the arms in front of the chest and intertwining them like eagle wings. This yoga posture specifically targets the upper back and shoulders, promoting improved posture and addressing the issue of saggy breasts. Initially, it is recommended to hold the pose for 30 seconds on each side and gradually work up to a longer duration of three minutes.
- Arm extension
This yoga pose involves moving your arms behind you to strengthen and tone the back of your upper arms. Start with feet hip-distance apart, holding a lightweight dumbbell or water-filled bottle between your palms. Straighten your arms, lift them up and take them behind your head, keeping your core engaged. Maintain a 90-degree bend in your elbows, avoid arching your back, and slowly bring your arms forward, repeating the exercise for 10 reps on each side.
- Cactus arms
It is a heart-opening practice that targets the chest, upper back, and rib cage. You may do it either sitting down or standing up. With arms open to the sides, elbows bent at 90 degrees, and a straight neck, squeeze the shoulder blades together, broaden the chest, and hold for 10-15 breaths. Repeat 10 times.
- Ear-to-shoulder stretch
The Ear-to Shoulder stretch effectively targets the muscles along the side of your neck. While keeping your face straight, tilt your head to bring your ear towards the shoulder without raising the shoulder. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat 10 times on each side.
- Cow face pose
Also known as Garudasana, this pose extends and strengthens various muscles including the abdomen, diaphragm, thighs, hips, shoulders, spine, and chest. Sit in Dandasana, cross your right knee over the left, with both feet close to the opposite hip. Lengthen your spine, raise your right arm, bring it to your back, and try to clasp your hands with the left arm extended behind. Make sure to hold for a few breaths and then swiftly change the side. Repeat 10 times on each side.