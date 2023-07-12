Things About Psoriasis And Its Complications That Everyone Must Know About

This coming August is Psoriasis Awareness Month and is used as an opportunity to educate and inform sufferers regarding treatment options and also to educate the public regarding the unnecessary stress psoriasis patients take due to the stigma associated with the disease

Psoriasis is a chronic immune-mediated skin condition causing silvery white scaly red patches most commonly affecting the scalp, knees, elbows, nails, palms and soles.

Psoriasis affects 0.5 to 3 per cent Indian population with varying severities, most commonly localised areas like the scalp ( commonly thought of as dandruff). It has many triggers like stress, cold and dry weather, alcohol, smoking, injuries and infections.

Psoriasis is not contagious and is an autoimmune response. It can cause severe emotional and physical stress. Most of the time psoriasis is easy to manage with multiple modalities of treatment like Creams, oral medications, NBUVB light and Biologicals. Complications of Psoriasis include Psoriatic arthritis, associated with

Advertisement

Diabetes, obesity and metabolic syndrome

Psoriasis can be prevented or controlled well by good lifestyle habits, regular exercise, nicely moisturising skin and good eating habits. Psoriasis has good treatment options, which can control the disease activities. Please meet your dermatologist for further information regarding psoriasis. Never stigmatise psoriasis patients as they don’t deserve it.

How to avoid losing sleep over psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory scaly and itchy condition. Psoriasis is more commonly itchy in the scalp and groin areas. Extensive psoriasis will be very itchy reducing the Quality of life and sleep.

One of the most important aggravating factors for itching is dry skin, very hot water baths, apply irritants and household chemicals.