Things to Keep in Mind While Taking Care of Dogs

Having a pet brings in a lot of responsibilities. While we need to give them all the warmth and attention that they need, it is also important to remain aware of the responsibilities towards them on a day-to-day basis. It is pertinent to note that taking care of a pet is as demanding as taking care of a child, thus must be given utmost importance. Just like humans, pets also grow old and become vulnerable to certain health conditions related to their kidneys, heart, and joints. If you are also a dog parent, there is a need to look after their health and further check for any symptoms as they grow old. This will help keep diseases and other medical issues at bay.
Symptoms to keep in check among older dogs:
- Kidney issues
After a certain age, dogs start to develop issues in their kidney functioning. This can result in infrequent urination, cloudiness in urine, and excessive hair loss. If you notice such symptoms, do visit a vet and get the dog’s kidney function test.
- Heart issues
As dogs grow old, just like humans, their heart also becomes weak. As a result of a weak heart, dogs face difficulty in walking or exercising, and further also show signs of fatigue and panting. Apart from this, dogs can also show a persistent cough that can result in mucus and sputum. In such cases, take them to the vet and get the required tests.
- Liver issues
One of the most active organs in dogs, the liver is responsible for processing and converting all toxins, before they are flushed out by the kidneys. However, in case of liver issues, your dog might show stomach disturbances, and experience frequent stomach upsets, smelly poop, constipation, vomiting, bloated stomach, or loose motion.
- Joint issues
As dogs grow old, they tend to develop joint problems in their legs, thus facing difficulty in walking, running, or sometimes even sitting. This becomes more frequent during winter. If you observe such symptoms, consider getting an X-ray of your dog.