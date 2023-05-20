This Ayurvedic Drink Helps In Relieving Burning Sensation, Indigestion And Other Health Issues

The scorching heat in summer often causes health issues, including hot flushes, burns due to heat waves and fatigue. A slight variation in our physical health due to external factors can leave us feeling rather uneasy. It is therefore important to incorporate nutrients into our diet that can help our bodies in dealing with this harsh season. People are advised to consume seasonal fruits and vegetables or foods high in Vitamin C and zinc. But as per Ayurveda expert, Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, one can also have Dhanyaka Hima to relieve major summer health issues. According to the expert, it has multiple health benefits and is extremely helpful in this harsh and humid season.

The doctor says, when consumed in the morning with a little rock sugar or just plain, this coriander seed infusion helps you relieve burning sensations (such as irritation while urinating, burning in hands and feet, acidity, etc.) and even relieves excessive thirst and makes you feel satiated. This superfood is also useful for pitta disorders, worm infestations, fever, abdominal pain, and indigestion. Additionally, it helps people who suffer from migraines, nausea, thyroid problems, diabetes, etc. She mentions that this coolant helps in body detox and cleansing.

Here is how you can consume this healthy Ayurvedic coolant -

Take crushed coriander seeds in a bowl and soak them in adequate water. Keep it covered and let it soak overnight or for about 8 hours. Next, strain the water out in a glass, mix it with a little quantity of rock sugar, and have it on an empty stomach.

As far as quantity is concerned, the expert suggests, “40-50 ml to be taken in the morning on an empty stomach along with a half teaspoon of rock sugar (adding sugar is optional)." She also suggests that one can consume it 2 to 3 times a day in smaller quantities (10 to 30 ml). She adds that it can be consumed for a period of 6 to 8 weeks at a stretch.

Lastly, the doctor also elaborates on the ayurvedic properties of Dhanyaka Hima. She mentions that as far as the taste is concerned, it is a mix of kashaya (astringent) and tikta (bitter). The infusion has a hot potency and balances Vata, Pitta, and Kapha.