This Ayurvedic Remedy Can Help Prevent Conjunctivitis

Several parts of the country including New Delhi, Chandigarh and Gujarat, are witnessing an increase in conjunctivitis cases, commonly referred to as ‘eye flu’. Health experts caution that heavy rainfall and waterlogging during the monsoon create stagnant water, providing a favourable environment for bacteria and viruses that can cause eye infections. Contact with contaminated water or surfaces followed by touching the eyes can lead to pathogens entering the conjunctival membranes, leading to symptoms like irritation, redness, and discharge.

In addition to practicing regular preventive measures like frequent handwashing and avoiding touching the eyes, there are natural remedies that can complement these efforts. Celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal suggests an effective ayurvedic remedy for preventing conjunctivitis and promoting overall eye health - Triphala Powder.

Advertisement

Why Triphala?

As per a study in the National Library of Medicine, Triphala is a well-known ayurvedic medicine made from three dried fruits: Amalaki (Indian Gooseberry), Bibhitaki, and Haritaki. The name “Triphala" comes from the Sanskrit words ‘tri,’ meaning ‘three,’ and ‘phala,’ meaning ‘fruits’. Triphala is considered a tridoshic rasayana in Ayurveda, promoting longevity and rejuvenation for people of all ages. This herbal formula, with equal proportions of the three fruits, is renowned for its ability to cleanse and nourish the eyes, making it an excellent choice for preventing eye infections like conjunctivitis.

Munmun Ganeriwal’s Ayurvedic remedy using Triphala Powder is easy to prepare and use. Here is how you can make it a part of your daily eye care routine:

Ingredients:

1/4 tsp Triphala powder 1/2 cup water

Preparation:

Take 1/4 tsp of Triphala powder, a traditional herbal blend consisting of three fruits – Amalaki (Indian Gooseberry), Bibhitaki (Terminalia bellirica), and Haritaki (Terminalia chebula). Mix the Triphala powder in 1/2 cup of water. Boil the mixture for 1-2 minutes to allow the beneficial compounds to infuse into the water. Allow the mixture to cool down. Next, strain the mixture using a fine cloth or a coffee filter to ensure that no Triphala particles remain in the water. Soak cotton eye pads or cotton balls in the strained water and gently place them over your closed eyelids. Leave the soaked cotton eye pads on your eyelids for 10-20 minutes to let the herbal infusion work its magic.