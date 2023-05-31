This Bilaspur Food Joint Is Famous Not For Traditional Cuisines But for Burgers

Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur is known for its Kosa silk saree and its unique quality of rice. It is also popular for its traditional cuisines. Doobraj rice, Angakar roti, Thetri Khurmi, Rakhia Badi and various other snacks also make Bilaspur stand out from other cities.

Apart from this, the city also plays a major role in the state’s economy. It is known as the “rice bowl of India" as it is the sole crop grown in the city, which is famous for its paddy-dominated cultivation.

In Bilaspur, you can also find the most delicious burger, which is at par with a majority of the famous burger food chains in the country. Located in front of Mission Hospital in the city is an eatery named Hashtag Fast Food where you find many dishes, including burgers.

At this food joint, you can relish various kinds of scrumptious burgers like Chicken Burgers, Veg Burger, Devil Burgers, Extra Spicy Burgers and Overloaded burgers, to name a few. From spicy flavours to cheese-loaded burgers with the juiciest chicken patties, the burgers are claimed to be drool-worthy. While the food outlet is known for its burger, it also offers a variety of other foods.

You can also try out fries, various wraps, chilled shakes and pizza that the outlet has to offer. If you are in the mood for Indian flavours with aromatic and rich spices, this Bilaspur city’s food joint also has a special and separate menu for biryani lovers. And what makes it a must-visit place is its pocket-friendly menu.