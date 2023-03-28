Raise your hand if you are a fan of sandwiches. After all, sandwiches are one of the easiest recipes to prepare. Just a few slices of onions and tomatoes can do the trick. From chicken to aloo tikki, sandwiches are super delicious. And, to make your next breakfast a yummy one, we are here with an easy-peasy recipe for your next breakfast platter. Presenting, dal sandwich. Our suggestion - the recipe is a must-try. For this one, you will need a bowl of leftover dal, some bread slices and finely chopped vegetables.

Ingredients to make Dal Sandwich

Bread - 2-4 slices

Dal - 1 bowl

Onion - half cup

Tomato - half cup

Cucumber - half cup

Green chilli - 1 chopped

Coriander leaves - finely chopped

Chilli flakes - half teaspoon

Cheese slices - 2

Organo - 1 tbsp

Butter - 1 tbsp

Dal Sandwich Recipe

First, you need to cook the leftover dal and make a thick paste of it. Add some spices and squash lemon juice in it and keep it aside. Now apply a layer of dal to the bread slices. Garnish it with finely chopped onion, tomato, and cucumber.

Second, add cheese slices to those sandwiches followed by chilli flakes and oregano.

Last and final step - heat a pan and add some butter to it. Now place the sandwich and cook until golden brown.

Your protein-rich dal sandwich is ready. Serve it with ketchup or mint chutney

