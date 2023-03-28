Home » Lifestyle » This Dal Sandwich Breakfast Recipe Is A Must-Try

This Dal Sandwich Breakfast Recipe Is A Must-Try

And, to make your next breakfast a yummy one, we are here with an easy-peasy recipe for your next breakfast platter. Presenting, dal sandwich.

Advertisement

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 20:03 IST

Delhi, India

You will need a bowl of leftover dal, some bread slices and finely chopped vegetables.
You will need a bowl of leftover dal, some bread slices and finely chopped vegetables.

Raise your hand if you are a fan of sandwiches. After all, sandwiches are one of the easiest recipes to prepare. Just a few slices of onions and tomatoes can do the trick. From chicken to aloo tikki, sandwiches are super delicious. And, to make your next breakfast a yummy one, we are here with an easy-peasy recipe for your next breakfast platter. Presenting, dal sandwich. Our suggestion - the recipe is a must-try. For this one, you will need a bowl of leftover dal, some bread slices and finely chopped vegetables.

Ingredients to make Dal Sandwich

Advertisement

Bread - 2-4 slices

Dal - 1 bowl

RELATED NEWS

Onion - half cup

Tomato - half cup

Cucumber - half cup

Green chilli - 1 chopped

Coriander leaves - finely chopped

Chilli flakes - half teaspoon

Cheese slices - 2

Organo - 1 tbsp

Butter - 1 tbsp

Dal Sandwich Recipe

First, you need to cook the leftover dal and make a thick paste of it. Add some spices and squash lemon juice in it and keep it aside. Now apply a layer of dal to the bread slices. Garnish it with finely chopped onion, tomato, and cucumber.

Second, add cheese slices to those sandwiches followed by chilli flakes and oregano.

Last and final step - heat a pan and add some butter to it. Now place the sandwich and cook until golden brown.

Your protein-rich dal sandwich is ready. Serve it with ketchup or mint chutney

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: March 28, 2023, 20:03 IST
last updated: March 28, 2023, 20:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!