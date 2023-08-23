This Dry Fruit Powder Keeps Hair And Bones Strong; Here's Its Easy Recipe

There are numerous health supplements available in the market such as protein powders and vitamin tablets. It is believed that drinking milk is also healthy for people as it provides a balanced diet. But if you want to start your day with healthy food, then you can mix a spoonful of dry fruit powder with the milk. It will increase the blood flow in your body and will keep the bones healthy. Dry fruit powder is also beneficial for hair. People of all ages consume this to have strong hair and healthy bodies.

Daily intake of dry fruit powder will help you remove the fatigue and weakness from your body. If you wish to prepare the dry fruit powder at home then you have to follow this recipe. It is a cost-efficient process as it will require a minimal amount of ingredients and time.

Firstly, you will have to arrange a cup of makhana. It will be followed by almonds, poppy seeds, roasted gram, dry dates, Tal Mishri and dry ginger powder.

Pour the makhana into a pan and then dry roast it on the low flame. After it becomes golden brown and hard, take them out in a bowl. Now, add almond and poppy seeds to the pan and fry them. After some time take out the ingredients from the pan and add roasted gram and dried dates to the pan. Dry roast them for a minute or two and then take them out.