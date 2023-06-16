This Father's Day, Induct Your Dad Into The World Of Highballs With These DIY Recipes 

Father’s Day brings an opportunity for you to enjoy a drink with your dad, only adults allowed here. We know he loves his scotch but this Sunday, delve in to the world of highball recipes that are easy to make and offer a delightful range of flavors with your dad. Wondering where to get these recipes, fret not, we have compiled recipes that are designed to showcase the harmony between different ingredients, allowing your dad to explore the world of mixology from the comfort of his own home.
These DIY recipes, will help you spend quality time together, experiment, and create personalized drinks that suit his preferences.
New York Highball
This classy highball encapsulates the rich and exciting journey of life in the Big Apple with its vivid colors. The two-toned aesthetics of the drink accentuate the allure of this highball, which is served with DEWAR’S whisky collins on the bottom and topped with dark port wine.
Ingredients:
- 60ml DEWAR’S 12YO whisky
- 25ml fresh lemon juice
- 25ml sugar syrup (1:1 sugar to water by weight)
- 45ml chilled soda water
Steps:
- Add the 12YO whisky, lemon juice, and sugar syrup to a chilled highball glass with ice and stir to chill
- Top off with ~45ml of chilled soda water
- Take a spoon and put it over the drink with the bottom just touching the liquid and pour port wine into the spoon so it floats on the top of the drink
- Garnish with a lemon or orange twist
The John Collins
A variation of the gin based Tom Collins, this highball uses DEWAR’S whisky instead and is lengthened with soda water for a light yet flavourful combination. Ideally, this highball is best served with Italian lemons, but you can also use the Indian nimbu for a more local zesty taste.
Ingredients:
- 60 ml DEWAR’S 12YO whisky
- 25ml fresh lemon juice
- 25ml sugar syrup (1:1 sugar to water by weight)
- 90ml chilled soda water
Steps:
- Add ingredients to chilled highball glass, add ice, stir to chill and combine
- Top off with ~90ml of chilled soda water
- Garnish with a lemon or orange twist
Jonetsu Highball
Ingredients
60ml DEWAR’S 12YO Whisky
30ml Passionfruit Cinnamon syrup
Fill chilled highball glass with ice and top with cold soda water
Garnish with cinnamon stick
Method
- Cinnamon Syrup
- Use 250ml sugar syrup (2 parts water 1 part sugar by weight)
- Put in a blender with 3-4 sticks of cinnamon. Strain with fine strainer.
- Take fresh passion fruits and scrap out pulp and fine strain seeds out. Or take fresh or frozen passion fruit puree.
- Combine cinnamon syrup and passion fruit juice 1:1 or to taste.