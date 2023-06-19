This ‘Food Bus Of India’ Has An Open Kitchen And Here's What It Serves

A red-coloured bus, similar to the one found in London, has been spotted at various locations in Delhi. According to reports, they have been serving scrumptious food and have opened a theme café inside them. Reportedly, it’s a double-decker bus with a modern restaurant on the inside. The name of the restaurant is ‘Food Bus of India’ and it features an open kitchen and serves North Indian, South Indian, and Chinese street food.

The food bus, which is in Lajpat Nagar, is the most popular among all the outlets of the restaurant. They have some of the most popular street foods in the world. However, it was found that people often order vada pav from here. The prices of the dishes are also considered reasonable. Reportedly, the cost for two people at the restaurant is approximately Rs 500.

Apart from food and drinks, the food bus can also be booked for various events, like birthday parties or small gatherings. They also have a pre-fixed price and menu for such events.

The manager of the ‘Food Bus of India’ restaurant said that they have been inspired by the red London bus, and they began their first food bus operations in Rajendra Nagar this year. Gradually, their food bus has expanded to various hotspots around Delhi. Currently, they offer food bus restaurant options at four locations throughout the capital.