This Indore Shop Sells Sugar-free Laddus For Diabetic Patients

Diabetes has sadly become a common disease affecting people of all ages in today’s fast-paced environment. The sickness has invaded numerous houses, affecting everyone from children to the elderly. Those who have diabetes must constantly refrain from eating sweets, even when the urge strikes. However, a historic British-era business in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, named Ravi Alpahar has found a solution to this problem. They are making dry-fruit-based, sugar-free laddoos for diabetics specifically. With the help of this innovative invention, now diabetic patients can also enjoy the pleasure of sweets without endangering their health.

The shop owner, Priyansh Rodwal, admits that diabetes is extremely common today, affecting about one in three or four people. As a result, sugar patients, who wish to enjoy sweets, are unable to do so due to their illness. Many clients enter their store with eyes full of desire for sweet treats but ultimately choose savoury foods like Kachori to fulfil their needs.

Thus Ravi Alpahar created sugar-free laddus using a combination of dry fruits. People line up outside the store every day to buy these delicious laddus since there is a high demand for them.