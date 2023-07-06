This Karnataka Village Houses More Than 100 Deities In Temples

India is diverse in every respect — be it culture, weather, landscape or religion. The nation is also known to be a pilgrimage destination where one can experience and grow spiritually as per their beliefs. Pilgrims often travel to spiritual places like Kedarnath, Dwarka, Rameshwaram, Puri and Ajmer and the list goes on. But Karnataka, which is woven into the rich tapestry of traditions and numerous festivals, is also an example of religious syncretism. However, today we will talk about a village in the state which houses not one or five temples but hundreds of them.

From Allama Prabhu to Lord Shankaralinga, the temples at Madiyal village of Aland Taluk in Gulbarga District in Karnataka house hundreds of gods. The locals also called the village home of deities. There are temples, including Amoghasidda, Shankarlinga, Allama Prabhu, Yalammadevi, Lakshmi Temple, Maragamma Temple and the list goes on. The village not only has Hindu temples but also dargahs.