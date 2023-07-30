This Lauki Dosa Could Be Ideal For Your Lose Weight Journey

The process of maintaining a diet chart can often prove to be rigorous and quite difficult. While we all try many tricks to lose weight, resisting cravings and adhering to strict meal plans aren’t easy. In that case, how about a healthy twist on your all-time favorites? The aim is to avoid foods that cause harm and incorporate ingredients which are considered to be good for overall development. One can always try to be a bit creative with good ingredients and still manage to enjoy a wholesome and delicious plate.

Nutritionist, Jonna Priyanka believes that dosas, “when eaten as per your portions, it helps in losing weight and healing health." She explains that in everyday dosa, we are used to having basically three parts of rice with one part of urad dal, which results in consumption of less protein and more carbs.

Advertisement

The expert mentioned that a common mistake people, who want to lose weight, make is that “get into a calorie deficit", it means eating less than what is required by body. But what we should instead do, is look for nutritious food. Jonna Priyanka suggests replacing a normal dosa with a special bottle gourd moong dal dosa. This will ensure that our body gets the required amount of protein, fibre along with carbs.

Ingredients required: moong daal, rice, bottle gourd, coriander leaves, ginger and green chilli

How to make a lauki dosa