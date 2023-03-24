India is a spiritual country with a host of temples, where people from all around the world visit to seek blessings from the gods or goddesses. There are some ancient and historic temples across the nation. There are some unique and one-of-its-kind temples too, which often leave people stunned. Many of us must have bowed our heads down in various temples, asking for a perfect soulmate or sometimes to save our relationship with our partners. Did you know there is a temple which will help people who want to leave their toxic relationship or finalise a divorce case stuck in the court? Yes, you read it right. There is a temple named Bandi Mata temple, located near Chaupatiya Chouraha in Lucknow, where devotees visit to seek blessings from the goddess to get their divorce cases finalised.

The temple doesn’t have a priest and is looked after by the family, which has been taking care of it for years now. The temple is open from 6 am to 12 pm, and then it reopens in the evening from 4 pm to 8 pm. It is also said that after the wishes come true, the devotees offer silver anklets to the goddess. The goddess is also offered sweets, coconut and other auspicious items.

Advertisement

The caretaker of the temple, Sushila Bajpayee told News18 Hindi, “Bandi mata temple is also known as Bajpayee’s Kuldevi. She is known to free the devotees from the shackles of their troubled relationships."

The temple is said to be here for around 1,000 years now and no one is sure about its history. Sushila also informed that her forefather established the temple and was a huge devotee of the goddess. Since then, the temple has seen many devotees from across the region, who have been visiting to seek the blessing of the goddess.

India has various unusual temples with similar unique stories like this. One such is Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Gurudwara in Jalandhar (Punjab), where devotees offer toy planes in the hope to make a trip abroad.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here