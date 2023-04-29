This Moong Dal Pancakes Recipe Is A Perfect Combo Of Health And Taste

Looking for a healthy and tasty breakfast recipe that your kids will love? Look no further than moong dal pancakes. These delicious pancakes are not only easy to make but also packed with the goodness of moong dal and veggies, making them a nutritious choice for your little ones. Unlike store-bought pancakes, moong dal pancakes are free from harmful preservatives and additives, ensuring that your kids get a healthy and wholesome breakfast every day. We found an amazing recipe for moong dal pancakes shared by an Instagram user and we’re excited to share it with you. With just a few simple ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions, you can make these mouth-watering pancakes in your own kitchen.

Ingredients to make moong dal pancakes

1 cup moong dal, 2-3 green chilies, 1-inch piece of ginger, baking soda 1/2 tsp, red chili powder as per taste, coriander powder, turmeric powder, salt, 1 big Take onion, 2 medium size tomatoes, 1 big capsicum and half a cup of sweet corn. Let us now know the recipe for making moong dal pancake.

How to make

Start by washing the moong dal thoroughly and soaking it in fresh water for about two hours. Once it’s soaked, wash it again and drain the water. Put the soaked moong dal in a blender jar along with green chilies, ginger, and garlic, and blend to a fine paste. If the paste is too thick, add a spoon or two of water as needed, but ensure that the batter doesn’t become too thin.

Transfer the paste to a bowl and add baking soda, red chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt to it. Mix the batter well. After mixing the vegetables with the dal batter, heat a non-stick pan and add a small amount of oil. Take a spoonful of batter and pour it into the pan to make a pancake. Cook it on low heat for about 2-3 minutes and then flip it over. Cook it for another minute or until both sides are golden brown.

Repeat the process for the remaining batter. Your delicious and healthy moong dal pancakes are ready to be served. You can enjoy them hot with your favorite chutney or ketchup.

