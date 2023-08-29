This Raksha Bandhan, Treat Your Family To Homemade Bengali Sweet Sandesh

As Raksha Bandhan approaches, the aroma of delectable sweets wafts through Indian households. While an array of traditional treats like Chom Chom, Malai Sandwich, Gulab Jamun, Balushahi, and Roshogolla grace the festive table, this year, consider delighting your taste buds with a homemade Bengali classic that’s adored by both young and old alike.

ALSO READ: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best Rakhi Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Images to Share With Your Brother or Sister

Bengali cuisine is renowned for its mouthwatering sweets, with Sandesh (shondesh) taking centre stage. With its velvety texture and various shapes, Sandesh is often adorned with diverse toppings. If you’re aiming to relish the charm of homemade sweets this Raksha Bandhan, look no further than this beloved Bengali delicacy that can be whipped up in a matter of minutes.

Advertisement

The beauty of Sandesh lies in its simplicity, requiring only three basic ingredients: powdered sugar, chena (paneer), and cardamom (elaichi) powder. Crafting this delectable dessert at home ensures both quality and flavor, promising an instant hit among your family members.

Surprisingly, making Sandesh is a breeze. Traditionally, it involves curdling milk, separating the chena (paneer), kneading it to achieve a soft consistency, and then cooking it gently with powdered sugar. Alternatively, you can opt for store-bought fresh paneer. For this recipe, you’ll need two cups of crumbled paneer, a cup of powdered sugar, and a teaspoon of cardamom powder.

Begin by placing the crumbled paneer and powdered sugar on a plate, adjusting the sugar according to your preference. Thoroughly mix the ingredients. Heat a pan over medium flame and transfer the paneer-sugar mixture to it, stirring continuously. As the mixture roasts, introduce cardamom powder for a fragrant touch. Cook until the mixture starts pulling away from the sides of the pan. Remove from heat and allow it to cool.