This Rare Coincidence On Rakshabandhan After 200 Years Will Benefit 3 Zodiac Signs

This year Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on August 30 and 31. This is because poornima will be observed for two days. As per Drik Panchang, the Rakshabandhan or Rakhi will take place on August 30 but due to the influence of Bhadra Kaal, this auspicious occasion can be extended to August 31. Occurring in the sacred Hindu month of Shravan, this festival emphasises the cherished bonds shared among siblings.

This year, a rare conjunction of planets is taking place in this Rakshabandhan due to which the fortunes of the three zodiacs are going to change completely. Dr Ganesh Mishra, Jyotishacharya of Central Sanskrit University said that this time on Rakhi festival, Ravi Yoga, Shatabhisha Nakshatra is coinciding with Budhaditya Yoga.

He added that this coincidence would change the life of three zodiac signs. They will be abundantly blessed by Goddess Lakshmi on this day and money will flow in their life. He also claimed that there will be no shortage of money in their life after that day and their business will grow exponentially.

Let us know more about the three lucky zodiac signs that will benefit from this rare coincidence.

Gemini

The people of this zodiac sign will become financially stable due to this coincidence. They will become rich financially. Dr Ganesh Mishra claimed that not only they will earn money but will also be able to save it. A better financial condition will help the people of this Zodiac house to complete all their pending work.

Leo

The 2023 Rakshabandhan will be very beneficial for the people of the Leo zodiac sign. They will be blessed by the goddess Lakshmi and will receive an abundance of wealth. The investment will also give good returns on or after this day. Jyotishacharya added that this year will be good for their health conditions as well.