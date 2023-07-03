This Sawan To Have Eight Mondays Instead Of Usual Four, Know Reason

We are just a day apart from the holy month of Sawan, a very important and significant month for Hindus and especially Shiva devotees. Lord Shiva is worshipped during this month, marked by fasting, prayers and celebration to please the Lord. Sawan typically coincides with the arrival of monsoon in India and the rain is considered a blessing from Lord Shiva.

This year, Sawan starts from July 4 but this time, things are a bit different from other seasons.

According to Pandit Manotpal Jha of Purnia, the month of Sawan will begin this year on July 4 and last through August 31. It will last 59 days and instead of the customary four Sawan Mondays or Somwars, there will be eight. The fact that the Shrawan celebrations will stretch for 59 days this year makes Sawan particularly significant, which is something Lord Shiva devotees are excited about. This exceptionally long month of Sawan is occurring again after 19 years. According to reports, the Adhik Maas or Mal Maas has increased the Sawan month this year per astrological calculations and the Hindu calendar.

According to Pandit ji, the first Monday of the month of Shravan will fall on July 10, followed by those on July 17, 24, and July 31, respectively. The fifth Monday fast will take place on August 7, the sixth on August 14, the seventh on August 21, and the eighth on August 28.