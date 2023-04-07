This Season’s Must-try Summer Delicacies From Roboto and Mahe in Goa

Our top 4 favourites for this summer include 2 cocktails and 2 mouthwatering meals.

Roboto

In Goa, there is a restaurant called Roboto serving Japanese food. Roboto is a young character based on the idea of Kawaii who enjoys travelling and discovering the local cuisine and culture of various places. Roboto offers Gaijin cuisine in an effort to uphold the culinary customs and methods while promoting cutting-edge culinary concepts. A foreigner is referred to as a gaijin in Japanese. Gaijin cuisine, which showcases cultural diversity through Japanese traditions, methods, and ingredients, has developed over time as a result of intercultural interactions.

Top picks by Chef Oishik Neogy

Name of the dish: Hiyashi Chuka- Cold ramen topped with summer vegetables, tofu, miso sauce and crispy nori.

Chilled ramen noodles tossed in soy tare, rayu and sesame seed topped with smoked cherry tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, cucumber tossed in gochugaru, carrot in fermented bean sauce, silken tofu and miso sauce.

Ingredients:

120 GM ramen noodles

20 ML Rayu

20 ML Shoyu Tare

10 GM sesame seeds

5 GM pickled ginger

15 GM smoked cherry tomatoes

50 GM seasonal vegetables

10 GM shiitake mushrooms

3 slices Pickled English cucumber

1 tablespoon miso-honey sauce

80 GM silken tofu

10 GM chopped scallions

1 nori sheet

Method:

Cook the noodles and vegetables to your liking and cool them off in an ice bath for 5 mins. Take a chilled bowl and toss the strained noodles with pickled ginger, tare , rayu and sesame seeds. Arrange the toppings (vegetables, shiitake, cherry tomatoes, pickled cucumber, tofu) on top of the noodle bed. Add the miso honey sauce on top of the silken tofu.

Name of the Drink: YUZU YUKA

Ingredients:

WHITE RUM- 45ML

YUZU LIME SOUR- 45ML

CITRIC SOLUTION- 5ML

Method:

SHAKENGLASS - COUPE Garnish - Edible flower Add crispy shredded nori. Serve chilled.

MAHé

MAHé is located in the heart of Anjuna, Goa serving modern Coastal Cuisine. It offers two distinct experiences – the Bar & the Cuisine. Dine at the al-fresco space, in the lap of nature or choose the enclosed environs for a distinct culinary experience. Curate your own speakeasy experience with light, breezy elements that create an intimate dining experience along with a statement bar.

Our Top picks:

Name of the drink: Phoenix Recipe

Ingredients:

Butterfly Pea 1 flower

Gin 60 ml

Elderflower cordial 15 ml

Lime Juice 10 ml

Soda Top Up

Grapefruit & Rosemary infused ice

Recipe:

Infuse the gin with the butterfly pea for 45 mins Strain and pour it directly in a white wine glass Pour the elderflower cordial and lime juice in the same glass Top up with Soda and put the infused ice cube in the glass Stir vigorously to mix the drink well and serve

Cured Mahi Mahi

Ingredients:

Mahi Mahi Fish Fillet 250 gms

Orange

Ginger

Lemon

Coconut Milk

Coriander

Garlic

Green Chilly

Coriander Oil

Kondattam Chilly

Salt

Sugar

Curing the fish:

Take the zest of 1 orange, lemon slices of 1 lemon and the juliennes of 1 inch of ginger with roughly chopped coriander. Take the filet and cover it with 20 gms of Salt and 20 gms of sugar. Take this fish and cover it with the zest, lemon slices, chopped coriander and roughly cut coriander. Let it cure for 3 days in a dry and cold place preferably inside a fridge After 3 days, wash off the fish and wrap it tightly with some cling film and freeze it for 1 day.

Method:

Take 2 grams of Garlic,10 ml of Lemon Juice, 1 gm of Green Chilly and 100 gms of Coconut Milk, 30 ml of water and 1 gm of Salt and blitz to a fine liquid. Pass this liquid through a fine sieve. Take a frozen fish and slice it with the help of a sharp knife. Slice it as thin as you can. In a plate, thinly plate the fish slices and pour the coconut milk on top. Garnish it with Coriander Oil and Fried Kondattam Chilly Powder.

