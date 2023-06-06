This Type Of Heart Attack Is More Common In Young Women

SCAD stands for Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection. It is a rare and potentially life-threatening condition in which a tear occurs in one or more of the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart. Unlike traditional heart attacks that are typically caused by a blockage in the arteries due to a buildup of plaque, SCAD is characterised by a sudden separation or dissection within the arterial wall.

While heart attacks are commonly associated with older individuals and men, SCAD primarily affects young women, particularly those under the age of 50. The exact cause of SCAD is not fully understood, but research suggests that hormonal changes, pregnancy, and certain underlying conditions may contribute to its development. Other risk factors include connective tissue disorders, extreme physical exertion, emotional stress, and a history of migraines or fibromuscular dysplasia.

SCAD: Symptoms

Advertisement

The most common symptom of SCAD is chest pain or discomfort, which can be sudden and intense. The pain may radiate to the jaw, neck, shoulder, or arm, similar to a heart attack. SCAD can also present with atypical symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, or nausea. Some individuals may experience palpitations or a racing heartbeat.

SCAD can be challenging to diagnose since it often occurs in individuals without a history of heart disease. The symptoms can mimic other cardiac conditions, making it necessary to consider SCAD as a potential cause. Prompt diagnosis and treatment are crucial for favourable outcomes.

While the exact cause of SCAD is still unclear, there are several risk factors that have been identified.