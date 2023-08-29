Trends :Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Raksha BandhanShah Rukh KhanHair GrowthManushi Chhillar
Three Health Drinks That Help You Shed Kilos And Boost Immunity

Herbal teas and immunity booster drinks are great to help you in your weight loss journey.

August 29, 2023

Sip herbal tea on an empty stomach every morning.
The modern sedentary lifestyle has emerged as a major contributor to weight gain and the subsequent health issues that follow. The rise in obesity has made shedding excess pounds and trimming waistlines a challenging endeavour. While there’s no quick fix to dropping weight, adopting a holistic approach that includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, ample sleep, controlled alcohol intake, hydration, and stress management can significantly aid in achieving weight loss goals.

Amid this pursuit, incorporating health drinks into your routine can be both refreshing and effective in supporting your weight loss journey while boosting overall well-being.

Teas for Weight Management

Whether it’s the classic green tea or herbal blends infused with ingredients like ginger, turmeric, mint, and lemon grass, teas provide a soothing and natural path to quicker fat reduction. These beverages offer a host of benefits including heightened immunity, boosted metabolism, and improved digestion. Notably, the stimulation of bile production through tea consumption aids in the efficient breakdown of fats. For a homemade herbal tea, combine 100 grams of dry ginger, 5 grams of mint, 10 grams of turmeric, and 5 grams of lemongrass. Boil the mixture, strain it, and enjoy it on an empty stomach in the morning.

Immunity-Boosting Drinks

Crafted from a blend of fruits and herbs, immunity drinks offer the dual advantage of bolstering health while facilitating weight loss. Create an immunity-boosting weight loss elixir by blending 50 grams of beetroot, 50 grams of carrot, 10 grams of ginger, 10 grams of turmeric, and 100 ml of orange juice. Strain the mixture and savour it as a morning refresher. Adjust the taste by adding a pinch of chaat masala or black salt.

    • Chilli, Cumin, and Ginger Elixir

    Harness the benefits of immunity-boosting ingredients like chilli, cumin, and ginger to aid in fat reduction. Chilli, recognized for its role in lowering cholesterol levels and enriching intestinal health, contains antioxidants that contribute positively to overall well-being. Prepare a potent weight-loss concoction by coarsely grinding 50 grams of chopped ginger, 1/4 teaspoon of roasted cumin, ½ teaspoon of black pepper, and 2 red chillies. Heat two tablespoons of ghee in a pan, add mustard seeds and curry leaves, followed by a dash of turmeric powder and 750 ml of water. Once boiled, strain the mixture and consume it on an empty stomach each morning.

    last updated: August 29, 2023, 18:40 IST
