Three Whole Grains To Help You Reduce High Cholesterol In The Body

The problem of cholesterol can be very dangerous for your health. The high amount of bad cholesterol can cause several heart diseases and even the lowering of good cholesterol can lead to severe heart problems. One of the major reasons for cholesterol in our body is our daily eating patterns. Our diet greatly affects the cholesterol levels in our bodies. Thus, including certain types of grains in the diet can help us control cholesterol levels, and it can also help to keep our bodies healthy. Today, we will tell you which grains are considered best for curing the problem of cholesterol and why.

Oats

According to Healthline research, whole grains are very helpful in reducing the risk of heart disease. By consuming them, the risk of heart attack and heart stroke can be controlled up to 20 per cent. Oats are one such type of grain that can help in controlling heart diseases. The beta-glucan found in oats is a type of soluble fibre and helps in reducing cholesterol significantly. So, if you consume oats regularly, then LDL cholesterol can be reduced by up to 7 per cent.

Barley

Barley is also very beneficial in reducing bad cholesterol and preventing fatal dangers like heart attacks. Problems in the artery or stroke can also be prevented with the consumption of barley.

Brown rice

According to VerywellHealth, consuming brown rice can also be good for cholesterol. Research has found that including brown rice regularly in your diet can help reduce LDL cholesterol.

Along with making changes in your diet, it is also advised to take proper sleep, drink sufficient water and don’t take too much stress to maintain the cholesterol levels in your body. You can also practice certain yoga and exercises to keep your heart healthy.

