Throwback to Alia Bhatt's Stylish Jhumka Vibe

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s second song What Jhumka? is out and as you get ready to groove to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s foot tapping dance number, let’s take a walk down memory lane and look back at the iconic jhumkas, Alia has adorned on various occasions.

From vivid colours to silver, gold and oxidised jhumkas, Alia has made a statement in her favourite earring style. The jhumka is one piece of jewellery that will never go out of style and remains a favourite in every girl’s jewellery box.

There’s an element of surprise in every jhumka adorned by Alia. Be it the intricate design or the colour combinations, Alia definitely knows her jhumka vibe. This festive season take inspiration from Alia’s favourite jhumka looks and groove to the What Jhumka? hookstep.

The Darlings Jhumka

Alia Bhatt celebrated two important things in her life, her first film as a producer and her promoting the film Darlings while she was pregnant. Her maternity fashion was a hit and every time she stepped out she upped her style game with her pretty jhumkas. From styling them with kaftans and Indian wear, Alia Bhatt’s jhumkas set the tone for the festive season.

The Shaadi Jhumkas

Alia Bhatt’s bridal look may have been minimal but her jewellery stole the show. Set in uncut diamonds and pearls, the jhumkas made a royal statement and added elegance and charm to Alia’s overall look. Alia Bhatt looked ethereal as a bride and completed her bridal jewellery with a matching necklace and matha patti.

The Gangubai Jhumkas

Apart from the gorgeous white sarees the one thing that was constant in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai promotion looks were the stylish jhumkas. From silver, oxidised to embellished with precious stones and artistry, each jhumka earring complemented Alia’s dazzling dimples to the T. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the jhumkas went well with every saree look and became a favourite during promotions.

The Festive Jhumkas

Who better than Alia to set festive jewellery goals? This festive season take inspiration from the coloured jhumkas adorned by the star. The red and gold combination jhumka adorned by Alia is festive and is a great colour choice to ring in the festivities. You can also style these traditional jhumkas with contemporary Indian silhouettes or mix and match with indo-western styles.

The Kalank Jhumkas