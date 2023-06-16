Adipurush: Throwback To When Prabhas Looked Dapper In Blue Look During The Promotions Of The Film

While a lot has been spoken about Prabhas, not a lot has been discussed about his sartorial choices. He is truly someone who loves to opt for mellow breezy shades and is often seen acing white ensembles in his personal life. However, in films, he is more than keen on wearing different shades of colours and it is wise to say that he looks phenomenal in white as well as every other colour.

Fans were absolutely shocked when they witnessed Prabhas sporting an all-blue look at the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai. If you missed out on the look, check it out here-

Advertisement

This outfit was an amalgamation of Indian formal wear and a Westernised casual look. While the bandi jacket along with the short kurta was a tribute to his Indian heritage and his love for Indian traditional attire, the blue shades and the shoes impeccably translated his ability to also play with his knowledge of Western wear.

He accessorised the look with a quirky yet classic pair of blue shades that went rather well with his debonair personality and the grey shoes that he paired with his look broke the entire blue monotone and was definitely a stand-out piece in the ensemble.