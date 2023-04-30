Throwback to When Pet Couturier Anthony Rubio Recreated Lady Gaga’s MET Gala 2019 Iconic Look

Remember singer-songwriter Lady Gaga’s iconic entrance at the 2019 MET Gala, where she had everyone’s eyes on her when she walked the stairs in a bright pink gown designed by Brandon Maxwell.

Looking stunning in the ensemble, Lady Gaga gradually did multiple wardrobe changes on the red carpet stairs. Taking inspiration from this iconic moment, pet couturier Anthony Rubio recreated the pink gown for Kimba the chihuahua.

As done by the designer, Anthony went with a fuchsia silk taffeta. The voluminous masterpiece wowed audiences of the runway show and this rendition as modelled by Kimba the Chihuahua, celebrates the American designer as executed by another American designer.

Known for his unique and unconventional design sensibilities, the New York based pet couturier has been recreating iconic looks from MET Galas over the years, and designing them for his furry friends.

Similarly in 2021, rapper Lil Nas X made his MET Gala debut where he chose to wear a dramatic ensemble custom-designer by Donatella Versace. And just like Lady Gaga, Nas too served multiple looks on the iconic stairs. Taking inspiration from the look, Anthony recreated the regal golden overcoat embellished with amazing beadwork by Donatella Versace.

The inspired rendition of that incredible overcoat was modelled by Kimba’s brother Bogie. Like the original, this creation featured weeks of hand sewn beadwork on golden velvet fit for a king.

From celebrities Kendall Jenner to Bad Bunny, Jessica Chastian and Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony has taken inspiration from many MET Gala looks for his canine buddies. Anthony Rubio had no reservations about delving into the world of pet fashions earning for himself the title of Master Pet Couturier. Anthony Rubio’s Canine Couture is meticulously handcrafted by the designer utilising the finest materials to produce a one-of-a-kind creation for your four-legged family member taking into full consideration comfort and safety above all.

Ahead of MET Gala 2023, Anthony took to instagram and shared a post about looking forward to this year’s event. He wrote: “The Met Gala is on Monday. As always I have something planned up my fashionable sleeves. (sic)."

With an array of celebrities attending the MET Gala 2023 red carpet, we can’t wait and see Anthony has up his sleeve this year.

