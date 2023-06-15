Tiger Shroff: A Typical Day For Me Is “Eat, Train, Dance, Gym, Work, Sleep & Repeat”

Tiger Shroff is a charismatic actor and is known for his dynamic on-screen presence and exceptional martial arts skills. With his chiseled physique and energetic dance moves, he has captivated audiences with his performances in action-packed films, establishing himself as one of Bollywood’s most promising young talents. In a conversation with him, we discuss about his fitness and diet regimes.

Question 1: What is Tiger Shroff’s style statement?

Answer 1: I can be called a fashion enthusiast who loves experimenting with his clothes and style statement. I have made clothing choices which have broken gender norms and the definition of traditional clothing. I prefer wearing clothes that define and reflect my personality but at the same time is comfortable for me.

Question 2: What are your passions and other interests?

Answer 2: I love staying fit so doing work out is one of the things that I like doing. Apart from this, Martial arts and dancing are few other things that keeps me busy during my free time.

Question 3: What’s your fitness regime like?

Answer: I am a bit extremist particularly when we talk about following my fitness routine and, hence, I try not to miss my workout. A typical day for me would be “Eat, Train, Dance, Gym, Work, Sleep & Repeat".

Question 4: When it comes to a diet, you are very strict about what You eat … do you follow a nutritionist and what does your typical meal consist of?

Answer: I am a bit finicky about my diet, I try to stick to it throughout the week, except for on Sundays, which is my cheat day. We should allow ourselves to indulge in with favourite junk meals. It eventually helps you in the long run. I try to follow a proper diet and my dietician helps me to stay away from simple carbohydrates like sugar, cakes, sugared drinks, sweets, potatoes, etc. I usually try take more proteins from natural sources and sometimes from whey protein powder too. On my cheat days, I prefer having desserts which I love and usually avoid on my normal days.

Question 5: How the collaboration for Carrera X Prowl come alive?

Answer: My association with Carrera is a very special one. I love sunglasses and when the opportunity came to collaborate with a brand, the name that came to my mind was Carrera. It’s a brand that holds great legacy. Carrera is a brand that I have admired and used since forever, therefore I chose to associate with a brand that resonates with me and my values and the youth of today

Question 6: What projects are you looking forward to?