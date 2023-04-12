Tilyar To Damdama Lake, Best Places Near Delhi For A Quick Peaceful Getaway

Delhi, the national capital of India, is one of the most important metropolitan cities. Living in a busy city definitely has its perks, but one just cannot ignore the drawbacks. Scorching hot summers and biting cold winters, accompanied by pollution, are what the city’s weather looks like. Life in this busy city might not be a cakewalk to many. At such times, it becomes a necessity to break the monotony and embark on a short trip, away from the meddling crowd. That being said, the neighbourhood states around Delhi like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan boast of some spectacular destinations, ideal for a short vacation. Here are four amazing tourist spots that are a must-visit if you want to escape the chaos of Delhi.

Tilyar Lake - Rohtak

Advertisement

For those seeking some peace and tranquillity, Rohtak’s Tilyar Lake welcomes you with its mesmerising natural vistas, serene woods, and cool breezes. Located at a distance of about 50 km from Delhi’s Peeragarhi, the Tilyar Lake is a haven for picnic lovers, encircled by forests and water shrubs. The place is home to a wide variety of birds, ideal for bird watchers. You can also take part in fun activities like boating, kayaking, and angling while munching on delectable food in the mini restaurant here.

Surajkund - Faridabad

Surajkund is an ancient reservoir situated about 8 kilometres south of Delhi, surrounded by the blue Aravalli hills. Built-in a semi-circular construction, the embankment serves as a charming picnic area flocked by tourists because of its lush greenery and crystal clear waters. The premises house a medieval sin temple, along with an equally enchanting garden and a pool known as Siddha Kund.

Siliserh Lake Palace - Alwar

Siliserh Lake, which covers a vast area of 7 square km and is surrounded by the magnificent Siliserh Lake Palace, is another much-visited tourist destination. The Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) recently transformed the Siliserh Lake Palace into a heritage hotel, making it a prestigious royal retreat amidst the stunning Siliserh Lake and the undulating hills of the Aravalli range. Along with the enormous number of migratory birds that visit during peak seasons, activities like boating and fishing are major crowd-pullers.

Advertisement

Damdama Lake - Gurgaon

Advertisement

Taking about an hour from Delhi, Damdama Lake entices visitors with its plethora of migratory and native birds. The glistening blue waters encircled by verdant hills are a treat for sore eyes. It is a popular venue for enjoying a lovely picnic. Paddle boating and adventure sports are also widely available at Damdama Lake to satiate the adrenaline rush of thrill-seekers. Rock climbing aficionados can test their abilities by taking a hike in the rugged terrains of the Aravalli Hills.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here