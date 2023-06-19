Times Sahil Salathia Went All Out And Broke Fashion Stereotypes

One must remember that fashion is truly all about comfort and confidence, yet, there are certain norms and criteria that people often judge it by. Breaking those stereotypical norms requires lots of courage and Sahil Salathia has been doing that extremely efficiently. The actor’s fashion choices have always been totally gender-fluid, and even getting brutally trolled has never stopped Sahil from experimenting with his looks and going all out. His passion towards fashion and his sartorial choices has made him a young fashion icon in the country.

While all of his looks have something to talk about, here is looking back at the top moments when he broke fashion stereotypes:

For all those who say pink is a feminine colour? Sahil has the perfect reply, the way he rocks it just makes it seem like it is hand-picked for him only.

Wearing a skirt is something a lot of men would refrain from, but Sahil does it so elegantly and it does not take away from his masculinity in any way possible.

The myth that everyone spreads is that jewellery is for women only, but Sahil breaks that myth by sporting this beautiful neckpiece and making it look uber stylish.

Sporting a corset is not something everyone can do, but Sahil looks like a true rockstar donning it.

Long capes are simply not just for women, the actor proves that with this outfit and he looks regal with the grandeur that this look showcases.

Halloween costumes don’t just have to be creative, they can be inspiring too. The crown on his head, the heavy rings and the neckpiece take this look to a whole other dimension.

The confidence with which Sahil carries these sleeve extensions, makes them feel like a natural part of the outfit and overtly amazing. Who could have thought that casual wear could be so funky?