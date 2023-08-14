Times Vijay Varma Sported Some Phenomenally Edgy Accessories, See Photos

Vijay Varma is an absolute dapper who effortlessly blends into any and every fashion look, the actor is never afraid of experimenting with looks. Over the years he has shown his fans and followers the true essence of fashion and how much it means to him. The actor is always up to sport a chic look that will set the internet ablaze.

He is also fond of accessories and dons them with such panache. Here is looking at all the times his accessory game was super solid and stylish. Check it out-

Vijay layered a V-neck shirt with a metallic waistcoat and to pull the look together he added a statement necklace which had an upside-down triangle as its pendant.

Looking fiery hot in red Vijay is wearing a red patterned coat with red pants and he added a silver chunky chain to this look!

Looking dapper at the promotions of Daahad, the actor wore a black blazer with a sheer shirt inside. To this, he added a deep blue necklace and this look has our hearts.

Rocking a monotone fit with a bohemian print, Vijay broke the monotone with a metallic necklace inspired by tribal art and filled his fingers with dainty rings.