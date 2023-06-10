Trends :Horoscope TodayYoga Weekend GetawaySini ShettySonam Kapoor Ahuja
Times When Janhvi Kapoor Oozed Oomph in Stunning Cut-Out Outfits; Photos Inside

When Janhvi Kapoor wears one of her cutout gowns, she is unstoppable on the red carpet, at a party, or at any other occasion for that matter. Here are 5 occasions when Janhvi gave us big fashion goals with her really hot and gorgeous cut-out gowns

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 19:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Janhvi Kapoor is the undisputed queen of the cut-out fashion. Isn't she? (Images: Instagram)
Generation Z truly looks up to Janhvi Kapoor as a fashion icon. It doesn’t matter what the actress is wearing—heavy dresses, ethnic clothing that reaches the floor, or even simple casual clothing—she always looks beautiful. Although the summer calls for light clothing, does it imply style must be compromised? Says Janhvi, a big no. Janhvi Kapoor has been enthralling audiences with her talent and immaculate sense of style. She has the grace and elegance to wear any garment, be it a saree, gown, or dress.

Janhvi dazzled in the following five occasions while wearing cut-out dresses:

Gorgeous in Green

Janhvi looked captivating in a backless dress with cut-outs on the front. She added pink blush, a sheer lip gloss, and light pink eye shadow to complete the look. Janhvi was on another level in this green dress, with her straight hair left down and studded heels.

Get It From Janhvi on How to Beat the Monday Blues

In a stretch-cady dress in an aqua colour, Janhvi attracted attention. The neckline, waist, and thigh-grazing slit of the dress all had cut-outs with tulle linings. She went for a soft glam look, wearing her hair loosely curled and open. Janhvi avoided wearing any accessories to keep the focus on the clothing.

Black for the Win

Janhvi showed how to look great in a black dress with cutouts. The dress featured a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and waist cutouts. She added stud earrings, a stacked bangle bracelet, and an emerald drop necklace to her accessories. She accented the gorgeous appearance with a stylish French twisted hairdo and delicate smokey eye makeup.

Golden Girl

We are totally smitten by this look on Janhvi who shimmered like gold. The beautiful skirt had a thigh-high slit, and the one-shoulder blouse had waist-flossing straps. Janhvi looked stunning in loose waves and makeup that was really glamorous.

Proving With Time That Black Is Indeed, the Best

Janhvi looked stunning in a sleeveless black gown with a cutout neckline and a plunging neckline. The dress’ sleek shape and thigh-high slit gave it an extra glamorous touch. She made a statement at the 2023 Filmfare Awards by wearing this ensemble with dark gunmetal makeup, silver heels, and softly flowing long hair.

In such scenarios, Janhvi Kapoor shows her ability to wear cut-out dresses with ease, leaving everyone in awe of her sense of style.

About the Author

Riya Ashok MadayiRiya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from trav...Read More

first published: June 10, 2023, 19:37 IST
last updated: June 10, 2023, 19:37 IST
