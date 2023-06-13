Times When Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma's Sartorial Choices Inspired Us

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have finally made their relationship public, putting an end to ongoing rumours. Speculation about their dating life began circulating after a blurred video of them kissing at a New Year’s party in Goa went viral. Their journey as a couple started during the filming of Lust Stories 2, where they collaborated for the first time for the anthology. Since then, the pair has been spotted together at various public events, showcasing their impeccable fashion choices. Whether they attended award functions or went on dinner dates, their fashion game remained strong and noteworthy.

Let’s take a closer look at some of Tamannaah and Vijay’s stylish appearances together.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma caught attention in a viral video where they wore coordinated black outfits. Tamannaah’s stunning black pantsuit turned heads, while Vijay charmed in an intricately embroidered black suit with a white shirt. Tamannaah paired her ensemble with black heels and golden earrings, and styled her hair in loose wavy curls and a natural makeup look. Vijay’s white shoes added a stylish touch to his personality.

The couple also knows how to slay casual fits. Tamannaah and Vijay were captured exiting a building while responsibly wearing their masks. In the video, Tamannaah appeared effortlessly stylish in a black vest, ripped jeans, and a striped shirt. With a natural look and a casual messy bun, she nailed the ensemble with confidence. Meanwhile, the Darlings actor sported a vibrant yellow T-shirt and sleek black trousers. He paired his fit with a fashionable black-and-blue jacket that enhanced his overall look.

Tamannaah and Vijay were recently spotted enjoying a romantic date night in Mumbai. The actress looked chic in a white tank top paired with stylish two-tone grey pants and matching shoes. She opted for a natural look, leaving her hair open and accessorised her outfit with golden earrings. We loved her orange sling bag. Vijay, on the other hand, sported a grey-checkered shirt, which he paired with a black t-shirt featuring red prints, creating a contrasting yet fashionable look.

Their fashion choices truly set them apart and make them an exemplary couple.