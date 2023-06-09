Tips And Tricks To Buy The Right T-shirts In Summer

Stepping outside in the summer heat is nothing short of an ordeal. Even if you bathe in bottles of perfume, it is just a matter of time before you find yourself sweating profusely. But just because it’s the peak of the summer month, it doesn’t mean that you can sit at home and relax. You have to head out to work or run errands. Thus, besides applying generous amounts of sunscreen, it is equally important to create a rock-solid impression on others by wearing the correct summer fit. Here are some tips to buy the perfect summer T-shirt that’s both stylish and comfortable.

Focus on Neck Cuts

While buying a T-shirt in summer, make sure you pay close attention to the size and type of neck shape of the shirt. It is best to avoid high-neck T-shirts or ones that are too clasped around your neck. It will make you feel more uncomfortable. Try wearing round-collared tees, V-neck and crew neck tees.

Pay Attention T-Shirt Size and Sleeves

Wearing too tight or too loose outfits not only creates a negative impression. While tight clothing might make you sweaty and suffocated, loose-fitted clothes make you look out of shape. That’s why choosing the correct size is important. Make sure that the T-shirt sleeves are not above your elbows or way below. It will make your arms look disproportionate.

Dress as Per Body Shape

You should also select dresses according to your body size. If you consider yourself to be slim or petite then it is best to go for slim-fit T-shirts. But if you are a little bulky with much muscle mass then do opt for baggy or oversized attire. Wearing the correct ensemble by determining your body type will make you stand out from the crowd.