Tips And Tricks To Wash Silk Sarees At Home

Silk sarees can never go wrong. At a time when fashion trends are changing every day, silk sarees make an evergreen statement. From young girls to newlyweds, everyone loves to drape a classic silk saree. But, cleaning and maintaining these sarees are the real challenge, which often becomes a tedious task. Here are some tips and tricks that you can follow to clean silk sarees at home.

Read label

It is recommended that you wash a silk saree after wearing it four to five times, instead of washing it after wearing it once. Since silk sarees are prone to shrinkage, wait for some time before washing them. Also, the label of the saree should be given a thorough read, as the correct method of washing will be written by the manufacturers there. Do not wash silk sarees using detergent.

Advertisement

Use cold water

It is advised that you use cold water to rinse silk sarees. If you try to clean silk sarees in hot water, the colour and shine of the sarees will eventually fade, leading to a poor appearance. To avoid the loss of colour, you must first soak the saree in a bucket filled with water. Wait for some time before rinsing it.

Use vinegar

To follow this method, first, soak your silk saree in a water-filled bucket. After waiting for a few minutes, pour another bucket of clean water and add two spoons of vinegar to it. Transfer the saree to the other bucket and leave the garment in the vinegar-water mixture for 10 minutes. It will also help in removing stains.

Don’t dry under strong sunlight

Advertisement

Do not squeeze silk sarees too hard after washing them as the texture of the sarees will get ruined. Let the water drain out by itself. Next, put them under a shade so that they can dry on their own. But, never put them under direct sunlight for drying as the shine will fade.