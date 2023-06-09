Tips For Eating Right During A Flight Journey To Prevent Bloating And Discomfort

Travelling by air can be an exciting and sometimes exhausting experience. It involves hours of sitting in a confined space, and it’s easy to fall into the temptation of indulging in unhealthy snacks or overeating due to boredom. However, with a little planning and conscious decision-making, you can maintain a healthy lifestyle even while up in the air. By following these recommendations, you can avoid bloating and ensure a comfortable journey from takeoff to landing.

Nutritionist Neha Sahaya has identified some factors why airplane food causes bloating. Let’s look at them-

High Sodium Content:

Often high in sodium, airline food ca cause bloating. Excessive sodium intake can lead to water retention and bloating. Cabin Pressure and Altitude:

Cabin pressure and altitude during flights can have an impact on our bodies. The reduced air pressure at high altitudes can cause gas in our stomachs to expand, resulting in feelings of bloating and discomfort. The dry air in the cabin can contribute to dehydration, further exacerbating bloating. Reduced Movement:

Another factor is limited movement during long flights. Passengers often remain seated for extended periods, which can slow down digestion and contribute to bloating due to reduced activity and lack of exercise.

Neha Sahaya provided the following recommendations on what to eat: