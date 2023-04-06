Tips For Parents To Foster Positive Bonds Between Siblings

Having a sibling is nothing less than a blessing. You can share all your thoughts and guide each other through the struggles of life. But not every sibling relationship is as smooth as you think. Many siblings, as they grow up, often grow distant from each other. It is a parent’s prerogative to build a positive relationship with their children. More often than not, a feeling of jealousy, insecurity, or rivalry creeps in when this delicate understanding of the bond between the siblings is not nurtured. To ensure that children have a good childhood and wonderful memories to look back on, psychologist Jazmine McCoy gave some advice for parents on how to prevent sibling rivalry in kids.

The psychologist suggests that conflict among siblings is inevitable, but fostering a healthy relationship among their children is crucial. She shares 8 effective ways in which a parent can do so:

Schedule 1:1 time with each child. It is often noticed that when there is more than one child in the house, parents tend to converse with them together. In order for them to feel equal in the eyes of their parents, it is important that you separately take time for each of them , understand their concerns and struggles. If you want your children to respect each other, you will have to respect them first. Demeaning one in front of the other can lead them to be insecure and feel neglected. They can also start to believe that since their parents do not have a positive image of them, they are not bound to treat them with respect. Avoid forcing them to share. Encourage taking turns instead. It is believed that siblings should always share things, but this should come from within. A parent should not force them. Assume they both want to watch different television shows. Allow them to take turns watching what they want and do not force them to watch together. Notice and point out when they are being helpful/caring towards each other. This can give them the impression that their good deeds are being appreciated. Explain the older children what a baby or toddler is doing and why. Often the elder child feels they are not included in the lives of their younger sibling. This is because they do not understand what a baby wants. A parent can teach them to perceive their language and actions. Never compare them to each other and let them be individuals. While they are siblings, they are different individuals and have their own sets of values and beliefs. Teach them and allow them space. Teach them how to solve their own problems rather than jumping in to referee every conflict.

There are a few strategies that can help parents and develop a much stronger bond among siblings.

