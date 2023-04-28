Tips for Taming Frizz and Maintaining Smooth Hair During Summers

Summer can be brutal for your hair, with the heat and humidity making it a challenge to maintain smooth and frizz-free locks. But don’t fret! There are several ways to keep your hair looking fabulous during the hottest months of the year. Here are some expert tips and tricks for taming frizz and maintaining smooth hair during summers. From the right hair care products to styling techniques, we’ve got you covered. So, read on to learn how to have beautiful hair all summer long!

Karishma Khokhar, Founder & CEO, Kult App, says, “Winning the battle against hot and humid summers can be daunting but the answer lies in learning about your hair type. How you would treat naturally straight hair is very different from the care curly hair demand. Seek guidance from experts on why a product would work for you or not. As a rule of thumb, avoid using hair products that contain chemicals such as sulphates, parabens and alcohol."

With the rise in temperatures and humidity levels, managing your mane can prove to be a daunting task, particularly for those with dry or damaged hair. Hence, it is crucial to choose the right hair products that are designed to combat frizz. “First and foremost, it is important to understand that hydration is the key to fighting frizz. To keep your hair hydrated, use a moisturising shampoo and conditioner that are specifically designed for your hair type. The GK HAIR Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner is infused with Juvexin and helps restore the hair’s natural moisture balance to combat frizz. In addition, complement your hair care routine with a leave-in conditioner after every wash and a deep conditioning treatment once a week. This will keep your strands moisturised and soft and help in providing your hair with an extra dose of moisture," says Charless Harrison, National Technical Head, Maison D’Auraine.

Using products and serums that contain ingredients such as argan oil, coconut oil, or shea butter, which are known for their moisturising properties can also prove to be beneficial in combating frizz.

