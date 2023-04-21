Tips To Combat Cough And Cold During The Scorching Summer Months

While coughs and colds are more commonly associated with the winter months, they can still occur during the summer. The change in temperature, air conditioning, and exposure to allergens can all contribute to a summer cold. With the current heat wave inducing various kinds of flu and giving almost everyone a sore throat or a little bit of fever, here are some tips on how to deal with cough and cold during the summer months-

Stay hydrated:

Drinking plenty of water and other fluids can help loosen mucus and relieve congestion. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water per day, and avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can dehydrate the body. Get enough rest:

Rest is important for the body to recover from illness. Aim to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep per night, and take naps during the day if needed. Avoid overexerting yourself, and listen to your body’s signals if you need to slow down. Avoid irritants:

Exposure to irritants such as smoke, pollen, and dust can worsen a cough and cold. If possible, avoid outdoor activities during times when allergen levels are high. In addition, avoid smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke. Use a humidifier:

Dry air can aggravate a cough and make it more difficult to breathe. Using a humidifier can help add moisture to the air and soothe the throat and nasal passages. Be sure to clean the humidifier regularly to prevent the growth of bacteria and mould. Practice good hygiene:

Coughs and colds are highly contagious, so it’s important to practice good hygiene to prevent the spread of illness. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, and avoid touching your face. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and dispose of used tissues properly. Use over-the-counter remedies:

Over-the-counter medications such as decongestants, cough suppressants, and pain relievers can help relieve symptoms of a cough and cold. Be sure to read the labels carefully and follow the recommended dosages.

In conclusion, while coughs and colds may not be as common during the summer, they can still occur. If symptoms persist or worsen, it’s important to consult a healthcare professional.

