Tips To Maintain Good Dental Health During Pregnancy

Maintaining good dental hygiene during pregnancy is essential, not just for the mother but also for the health of the growing foetus. Hormonal changes, during pregnancy, can lead to an increased risk of dental problems such as gum infections and tooth decay. It’s important for pregnant women to adopt healthy dental habits to ensure their oral health

stays in good condition.

Here are some healthy dental habits that pregnant women should follow:

1. Brushing twice a day

Pregnant women should brush their teeth at least twice a day with fluoride-based toothpaste. Brushing removes plaque, a sticky film of bacteria that can accumulate on teeth and gums, causing decay and gum diseases.

Pregnant women should also consider using an electric toothbrush to remove plaque more effectively.

2. Flossing daily

Flossing is just as important as brushing when it comes to maintaining healthy teeth and gums. It helps to remove food particles and plaque from between the teeth and gum line and areas where a toothbrush can’t reach. Try to floss at least once a day.

3. Following a healthy diet

A balanced and nutritious diet can help promote good dental health during pregnancy. Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein can provide the necessary nutrients for healthy teeth and gums. It’s important to limit intake of sugar, acidic foods and drinks, as they can erode tooth enamel and lead to decay.

4. Drinking plenty of water

Staying hydrated is crucial during pregnancy. Water aids in the removal of food particles and bacteria that can lead to tooth decay and gum diseases. It’s recommended to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day.

5. Regular dental check-ups

Regular check-ups are important during pregnancy to detect and treat any dental problems early. Dental procedures such as X-rays and some types of anaesthesia may need to be avoided during pregnancy.

6. Inform dentist about your pregnancy

Women should inform their dentist that they are expecting. Before scheduling a dental consultation, a woman should always find out if she needs to see an obstetrician and if they have any particular instructions or precautions.

7. Inform the dentist about medications

Any medical advice that your doctors may have given should be shared with the dentist. This information is critical, and the dentist may change the treatment plan accordingly.

8. Managing morning sickness

Women experience morning sickness during pregnancy, which can

lead to vomiting and acid reflux. These can cause erosion of tooth enamel and

increase the risk of cavities. Pregnant women can reduce the effects of morning

sickness by rinsing their mouth with water or a fluoride-based mouthwash after

vomiting and should wait to brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes.

