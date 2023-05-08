Tired of Tossing and Turning? How Sleep Divorce Trend Can Help Couples

In recent years, the “sleep divorce" trend has gained popularity among couples who opt to sleep in separate beds or bedrooms for better quality sleep. This trend is motivated by several factors, including differences in sleep schedules, snoring, tossing and turning, restlessness, or a need for personal space. Some couples find that sleeping apart helps them get better quality sleep, which can lead to improved mood, better productivity, and better overall health.

Dr Rebecca Robbins, a scientist and instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, suggested that couples can opt to sleep separately to prevent having conflicting sleep schedules. On the other hand, Danielle Kelvas, MD, who is the chief medical advisor at Sleepline, advises against the practice of sleeping separately.

Advertisement

Here are some of the Benefits and Drawbacks of the Sleep Divorce trend:

The list of Benefits:

Improved sleep quality

Sleeping alone can help people avoid disruptions caused by their partner’s movements, snoring, or sleep schedule, resulting in more restful sleep.

Sleeping alone can help people avoid disruptions caused by their partner’s movements, snoring, or sleep schedule, resulting in more restful sleep. Better health

Adequate sleep is crucial for overall health and well-being, and sleeping alone can improve sleep quality, which can lead to better health outcomes, such as improved immunity and lower risk of chronic diseases.

Adequate sleep is crucial for overall health and well-being, and sleeping alone can improve sleep quality, which can lead to better health outcomes, such as improved immunity and lower risk of chronic diseases. Personal space

For some couples, sleeping separately provides a sense of personal space that can be beneficial for their mental and emotional health. This can help them feel more refreshed and recharged, leading to improved mood and overall well-being.

The Drawbacks are:

Lack of physical intimacy

Sleeping separately can reduce physical closeness and intimacy, which can negatively impact a couple’s emotional connection and overall relationship.

Sleeping separately can reduce physical closeness and intimacy, which can negatively impact a couple’s emotional connection and overall relationship. Increased feelings of loneliness

Sleeping alone can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness, particularly for those who value physical touch and closeness with their partner.

Sleeping alone can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness, particularly for those who value physical touch and closeness with their partner. Potential for emotional distance

Spending less time together during the night can lead to a sense of emotional distance between partners, which can affect their overall relationship dynamics.

However, it’s important to note that sleeping apart does not necessarily mean that a relationship is in trouble. In fact, many couples report that “sleep divorce" has actually improved their relationship by reducing stress and allowing them to enjoy each other’s company more during waking hours. Ultimately, the decision to sleep separately or together is a personal one that depends on the needs and preferences of each couple.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here