Tired Of Usual Vegetarian Starters? Try Healthy And Yummy Coconut Keema Balls

Starters are usually appetizers that are served at the beginning of a meal to increase one’s appetite. While in non-veg there are platters of fish, chicken and mutton, in vegetarian, one can opt for paneer tikka, veg kebabs, spring rolls and french fries. However, if you are planning to host a meal at home, and want to make something easy, tasty yet healthy, then you should for coconut keema balls.

To make the coconut keema balls, you will need one fresh finely grated coconut, salt and a half teaspoon of red chilli powder and coriander powder respectively. You will also need 1/4th teaspoon of turmeric powder and garam masala powder respectively. Apart from this, you will require fresh coriander leaves chopped nicely, chopped green chillies, two tablespoons of wheat flour and gram flour each, oil and eight to nine curry leaves.

Advertisement

Here is the recipe to make the coconut keema-