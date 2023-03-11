We often end up wasting so many onions after peeling them off. Don’t ask us why. Because they look quite okay from the outside but are actually rotten. Are we hearing some “Oh, yes"? Well, you are at the right place. Because Chef Pankaj Bhadouria has some tips and tricks to share with us if you are tired of wasting onions.

So what are we waiting for? Let’s directly get started with the same.

Pankaj Bhadouria, who won MasterChef India Season 1 in 2010, recommends pressing the onion stem while purchasing. If the stem is soft and easily pressed, the onion is rotten, and if the stem is hard, the onion is perfectly fine.

Second, the chef recommends avoiding onions with lumps and those divided into two parts. So, the next time you go vegetable shopping, keep these tips in mind.

Masterchef Pankaj keeps giving some useful tips and tricks to her fans on social media platforms every now and then. While posting the video related to onions, she wrote, “Pankaj Ke Nuskhe: How To Buy Onions? Now rotten onions will not be your reason to cry! Buy your vegetables smartly with this amazing nuskha!" Within just a few hours of posting, the video went viral on the internet and the users filled the comment section.

Before this, in the series of Pankaj Ke Nuskhe, she shared two easy hacks to prevent milk from spilling over. She recommended lining the edges of the vessel in which you will be boiling the milk with some oil. Simply rub some oil around the rim of the vessel. But why is that? The chef explained that this step prevents milk from crossing the oily surface and thus keeps it inside.

Do you have a wooden spatula in your kitchen? If so, simply place it on the utensil in which the milk is being boiled. Even after the milk has boiled, the spoon will prevent it from spilling.

While posting the video, Pankaj wrote, “Pankaj Ke Nuskhe: How to Prevent Milk From Boiling Over. We all have been in this situation. But not anymore. Try these amazing nuskhas."

Chef Pankaj, a teacher by profession, chose to leave her job to pursue her passion for cooking.

